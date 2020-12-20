Pascal recorded five receptions on six targets for 79 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15 against the Texans.

Pascal paced all Colts receivers in receptions and yards, narrowly beating out T.Y. Hilton in each statistic. However, he made his primary impact with two touchdown grabs, which came from 11 and five yards. Pascal had recorded only one reception in each of his last three games, but benefitted from Michael Pittman's inability to command targets. He'll face a stiffer test in Week 16 against the Steelers.