Colts' Zach Pascal: Five receptions in Sunday's loss
Pascal had five receptions for 35 yards on seven targets in Sunday's loss at the Jets. He also had one carry for eight yards.
Pascal had a drop after misplaying a catch into an interception the week before. His misplays haven't hurt his playing time as he was on the field for 61 of the offense's 69 snaps, which was nearly double that of No. 4 receiver Marcus Johnson (34 snaps). Pascal look like he'll remain active in the passing game as long as T.Y. Hilton is out with a hamstring injury.
