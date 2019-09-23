Colts' Zach Pascal: Gets first touchdown catch
Pascal had two receptions on three targets for 53 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown, in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
The touchdown catch was Pascal's first reception of the season. Pascal continues to get the start as the No. 2 receiver opposite T.Y. Hilton, but this was the first game he was a factor in the passing game. The Colts split playing time pretty evenly between the receiver group after Hilton as Pascal had 30 snaps on offense, Paris Campbell had 30 snaps, Deon Cain had 37 snaps and Chester Rogers had 27 snaps. There's not a lot of reason to think Pascal will emerge from the pack as a fantasy impact player despite his showing Sunday, as he's been more valued for his blocking and special teams play.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3,...
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...