Pascal had two receptions on three targets for 53 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown, in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

The touchdown catch was Pascal's first reception of the season. Pascal continues to get the start as the No. 2 receiver opposite T.Y. Hilton, but this was the first game he was a factor in the passing game. The Colts split playing time pretty evenly between the receiver group after Hilton as Pascal had 30 snaps on offense, Paris Campbell had 30 snaps, Deon Cain had 37 snaps and Chester Rogers had 27 snaps. There's not a lot of reason to think Pascal will emerge from the pack as a fantasy impact player despite his showing Sunday, as he's been more valued for his blocking and special teams play.