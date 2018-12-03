Pascal had one reception for 16 yards and one carry for two yards in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.

Pascal played a surprising 43 snaps on offense as his playing time had declined the past five games. With Chester Rogers playing just one snap on offense, it looks like Pascal may have become the No. 3 or No. 4 WR, but neither role get many targets in an offense that spreads the ball around among secondary options in the passing game.