Pascal (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Vikings.
Pascal increased his activity level in each practice this week, going from none Wednesday to all of the reps Friday. Still, the Colts have applied a 'questionable' designation to the wide receiver, who may be the Colts' unquestioned No. 3 at the position if he plays and rookie Michael Pittman (toe) is inactive. During a Week 1 visit to Jacksonville, Pascal earned 62 percent of the offensive snaps but managed just two catches (on three targets) for 18 yards.