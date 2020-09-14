Pascal had two receptions for 18 yards on three targets in Sunday's 27-20 loss at Jacksonville. He played on 46 of the team's 74 snaps on offense.

Pascal played the third most snaps among receivers and got the start when the offense began with a three-receiver set. However, he played just seven more snaps than Michael Pittman (39 snaps) and was tied for sixth in targets in the offense. Pascal looks set to work as the third or fourth receiver and as a veteran who can fill gaps elsewhere when needed.