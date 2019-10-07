Pascal had one reception for eight yards and one carry for 12 yards in Sunday's win at Kansas City.

The Colts had just one reception among receivers other than T.Y. Hilton as Pascal's output was limited by a run-heavy game plan. Pacal got the start opposite Hilton and had the most snaps (42) among the non-Hilton receivers. However, Pascal, Chester Rogers (40) and Deon Cain (42) all had similar playing time. None of the receivers other than Hilton look like viable options in most formats given how the Colts spread out the few non-Hilton receiver targets.