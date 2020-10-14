Pascal corralled both of his targets for 15 receiving yards during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Browns.

The 25-year-old paced Indianapolis with 58 receiving yards during a 19-11 win over the Bears in Week 4, but he established a new season-low in yards Sunday despite playing 91 percent of the offensive snaps. Pascal proved during 2019 that he is capable of breaking big plays, as evidenced by his five touchdowns and 14.8 yards-per-catch average. Thus far in 2020, however, he's only once had more than four targets in a game.