Colts' Zach Pascal: Healthy for opener
Pascal (calf) is ready to go for the Colts' Week 1 matchup with the Bengals.
Pascal was limited at Thursday's practice due to a calf issue, but returned to a full workload Friday. An impressive preseason helped him through the Colts' final roster cuts. He projects as the team's No. 4 receiver heading into the year.
