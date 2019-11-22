Pascal logged 59 of a possible 67 snap on offense in Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Texans but did not catch his only target in the game.

Pascal's 88 percent snap share was tops among the Colts' wideouts Thursday, but that's because the team limited T.Y. Hilton to 25 snaps in his return from a calf injury. The team's next game isn't until Dec. 1 against the Titans, at which point Pascal could possibly have some added competition for playing time, with both Parris Campbell (hand) and Devin Funchess (collarbone) candidates to return to action in Week 13.