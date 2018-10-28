Colts' Zach Pascal: In uniform Sunday
Pascal (head) is listed as active for Sunday's contest against the Raiders.
Pascal is out there if you need him Sunday and with Ryan Grant (ankle) inactive, his profile in the Colts offense could expand this week. That said, fellow wideouts T.Y. Hilton and Chester Rogers are probably safer fantasy options in Week 8.
