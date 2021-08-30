Pascal will likely see the largest increase in playing time among the receiving corps while T.Y. Hilton is out multiple weeks with a neck injury, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. Pascal is likely to start at receiver opposite Michael Pittman.

Pascal is likely to start outside opposite Pittman with Parris Campbell in the slot. However, both Campbell and Pascal were used frequently in the slot last season and Pascal was used in multiple roles. It may take a week or two to figure out how a passing game without Hilton and with new quarterback Carson Wentz may distribute targets. Mike Strachan could be a factor at wide receiver after a strong preseason, but the offense also has three viable pass catching tight ends that could help take over the targets that Hilton would have commanded. Either way, Pascal looks set to play a prominent role.