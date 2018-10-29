Colts' Zach Pascal: Just one reception Sunday
Pascal lost four yards on his only reception and target in Sunday's win at Oakland.
Pascal played a surprising 28 snaps on offense despite the increased involvement of Dontrelle Inman in the passing game and with the return of Jack Doyle from injury. Pascal could see his role on the offense shrink if Ryan Grant is able to return from an ankle injury after the team's upcoming bye week.
