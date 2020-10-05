Pascal recorded three receptions on eight targets for 58 yards in Week 4 against the Bears.

Pascal worked as the Colts' deep threat -- he averaged 19.3 yards per reception -- but also led the team with eight targets. He accounted for the team's longest gain of the day on a 36-yard reception during the team's first drive of the contest, helping set up a touchdown to cap the possession. With Parris Campbell (knee) and Michael Pittman (leg) both out, Pascal should continue to see plenty of targets as the team's number two receiver behind T.Y. Hilton. Pascal will have an exploitable matchup in Week 5 against a leaky Browns' secondary.