Colts' Zach Pascal: Limited at practice
Pascal (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.
The limited participation represents an upgrade after Pascal was listed as a DNP on Tuesday's estimated injury report. He played through the knee injury in a Week 17 win over Tennessee, failing to draw any targets despite playing 43 snaps on offense. Pascal, Dontrelle Inman (shoulder), Chester Rogers and Ryan Grant (toe) have all been sharing playing time behind T.Y. Hilton (ankle). Rogers is the team's only wideout without an injury designation, but Grant is the only one who seems to be in real danger of missing Saturday's playoff game at Houston.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...