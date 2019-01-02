Pascal (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.

The limited participation represents an upgrade after Pascal was listed as a DNP on Tuesday's estimated injury report. He played through the knee injury in a Week 17 win over Tennessee, failing to draw any targets despite playing 43 snaps on offense. Pascal, Dontrelle Inman (shoulder), Chester Rogers and Ryan Grant (toe) have all been sharing playing time behind T.Y. Hilton (ankle). Rogers is the team's only wideout without an injury designation, but Grant is the only one who seems to be in real danger of missing Saturday's playoff game at Houston.

More News
Our Latest Stories