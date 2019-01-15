Pascal totaled 268 yards and two touchdowns on 27 catches in 16 games in 2018.

Pascal went undrafted in 2017 and didn't see any regular season action until this year. He operated as a depth for Indianapolis and flashed potential, highlighted by a five catch, 68 yard, one touchdown performance against Houston in Week 14, that could lead to a larger role for him with the Colts in 2019.

