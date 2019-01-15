Colts' Zach Pascal: Limited production in 2018
Pascal totaled 268 yards and two touchdowns on 27 catches in 16 games in 2018.
Pascal went undrafted in 2017 and didn't see any regular season action until this year. He operated as a depth for Indianapolis and flashed potential, highlighted by a five catch, 68 yard, one touchdown performance against Houston in Week 14, that could lead to a larger role for him with the Colts in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...