Pascal (knee) is active for Saturday's wild-card contest with the Texans.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise given Pascal managed to register a full practice Thursday. What might be more difficult to discern is Pascal's impact on the offense, as T.Y. Hilton (ankle) and Dontrelle Inman (shoulder/finger) are both active as well, making the rookie wideout no better than fourth on the team's depth chart. Pascal did register his best game as a professional Week 4 against the Texans, recording six receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown, but that was in large part due to a depleted receiving corps that has since gotten healthier in the ensuing weeks.

