Pascal secured five of six targets for 55 yards in the Colts' 24-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

With T.Y. Hilton (groin) out of action and Jack Doyle (concussion) exiting the game in the first quarter, Pascal led the Colts in receptions while checking in second in receiving yards by one to Michael Pittman. Pascal remains a solid possession option, but he lacks the explosiveness to offer next-level fantasy upside and therefore isn't a reliable candidate to take over the deep routs Hilton often runs. Pascal will look to continue making solid contributions in a Week 10 Thursday night battle against the Titans.