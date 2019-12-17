Colts' Zach Pascal: Makes four grabs
Pascal caught four of six targets for 44 yards in Monday night's 34-7 loss to the Saints.
Pascal led the Colts in catches and receiving yards despite top wideout T.Y. Hilton returning from injury to top the team in targets. Truthfully, though, Hilton didn't produce much at all prior to Indy's final offensive drive, and it was Pascal who went for a team-long, 24-yard reception earlier. Even with Hilton back -- and potentially on a snap count, at that -- Pascal should remain rather involved going into the final two weeks of the season, keeping his value relatively stable.
