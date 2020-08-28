Pascal (undisclosed) didn't practice Friday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Nor did fellow wide receiver Parris Campbell (concussion). Pascal took advantage of injuries in the Colts' receiving corps in 2019 and ending up pacing the team in receiving yards (607) while hauling in 41 of his 72 targets. With T.Y. Hilton healthy, Campbell poised to see an expanded role when he returns, and second-rounder Michael Pittman also in the mix, volume could be an issue for Pascal. He's therefore off the radar in most re-draft formats in his present context.