Pascal (hamstring) did not participate in Saturday's scrimmage, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Pascal took advantage of injuries in the Colts' receiving corps in 2019 and ending up pacing the team in receiving yards (607) while hauling in 41 of his 72 targets. With T.Y. Hilton healthy, Paris Campbell poised to see an expanded role, and second-rounder Michael Pittman also in the mix, Pascal may have a more limited role. It's not clear if his injury is serious, but he could be limited heading into the regular season.