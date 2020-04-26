Colts' Zach Pascal: More competition for snaps
Pascal will face increased competition for playing time with the Colts taking Michael Pittman in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Pittman should immediately push for a starting role in three-wide sets for Indianapolis after catching 101 of 136 targets for 1,275 yards (9.4 YPT) and 11 touchdowns last season at USC. Pascal took advantage of a number of injuries in the receiving corps last season to lead the team in receiving yards (607) while reaching the end zone five times. However, he could be used this season in a more limited capacity with Parris Campbell also set to compete for a larger role after an injury-plagued rookie season.
