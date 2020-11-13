Pascal brought in four of five targets for 33 yards in the Colts' 34-17 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

Pascal would have had a much more fruitful fantasy night had it not been for the fact he came up about half a yard short of the goal line on a third-quarter catch, a play that was originally ruled a touchdown before being reversed on replay. The third-year pro did hit the four-reception mark for the third time in the last four games, but his yardage total was his lowest since Week 5 against the Browns. With rookie Michael Pittman (7-101 on Thursday) appearing to expand his profile in the air attack by the week, Pascal may be even more challenged to produce noteworthy fantasy numbers moving forward.