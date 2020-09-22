Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said Tuesday that Pascal will be the leader in a committee of players who will take reps at slot receiver while Parris Campbell (knee) is out indefinitely, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Since he already started in the Colts' first two games and handled snap shares north of 60 percent in both contests, Pascal isn't expected to see a dramatic increase in playing time sans Campbell, but he could stand to benefit from a potential role change. Though he scored a touchdown in the Week 2 win over the Vikings, Pascal hasn't been a major priority in the passing game for Philip Rivers thus far while working mostly as an outside receiver, garnering seven total targets. A move inside could allow Pascal to capture more looks; Rivers hasn't thrown downfield often this season, with his average depth of target (aDOT) of 7.6 yards ranking 12th-lowest among starting quarterbacks. Pascal will benefit from a favorable matchup Week 3 against a penetrable Jets defense that has thus far allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 75.3 percent of passes for 7.0 yards per attempt.