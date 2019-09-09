Pascal played 23 snaps on offense without a target during Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Chargers.

Pascal also played 13 snaps on special teams. While Pascal wasn't targeted during the Week 1 loss, it's possible that he could see an increased role in Indianapolis' offense going forward with Devin Funchess (shoulder) having suffered a broken collarbone. In any case, he remains locked in as the Colts' kick returner.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories