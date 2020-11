Pascal (knee/foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Pascal has carved out a modest degree of fantasy utility this season, while scoring two TDs and averaging 3.1 catches and 38.4 receiving yards through ten games. Those in deeper formats considering the wideout in Week 12 lineups will have the benefit of knowing his status prior to the first wave of games this Sunday, with the Colts kicking off at 1:00 ET.