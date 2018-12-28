Pascal (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice both Thursday and Friday.

Whereas T.Y. Hilton (ankle) is expected to play Sunday despite not practicing this week, Pascal's status is less clear. It's a context that makes the wideout -- who hauled in four of his seven targets for 41 yards in a Week 16 win over the Giants -- a risky roll of the dice in Week 17 fantasy lineups.