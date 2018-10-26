Colts' Zach Pascal: Questionable with head injury
Pascal is questionable for Sunday's contest in Oakland due to a head injury.
Pascal didn't make an appearance on the Colts' injury report until Friday, when he logged a limited practice. A head injury is a bit concerning, especially because any knock could induce a concussion and push him into the league's rigorous protocol. For the time being, though, Pascal has a chance to suit up Week 8 in a receiving corps that will need to replace the 47 targets taken by Ryan Grant (ankle), Erik Swoope (knee) and Robert Turbin (shoulder) this season.
