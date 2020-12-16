Pascal collected one of his two targets for a 27-yard reception during Sunday's 44-27 win against the Raiders.

The Old Dominion product continues to demonstrate an ability to make plays downfield, as he finds himself with a yards-per-catch average exceeding 13.0 for a second consecutive year. Pascal's two total touchdowns restrict his fantasy upside, but he ranks third on the team in targets (55) behind T.Y. Hilton and Nyheim Hines heading into a Week 15 matchup against Houston's No. 24 pass defense.