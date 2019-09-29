Pascal caught four of seven targets for 72 yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Oakland.

Getting more exposure with the absence of T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps), Pascal put up double his previous reception total Sunday, including a diving 23-yard catch in traffic in the fourth quarter. He hadn't been much of a factor in the passing game early on in the season, but now has 125 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks. His value is obviously dependent on Hilton's status next week versus the Chiefs.