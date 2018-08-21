Pascal caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason loss to the Ravens.

Pascal caught what would have been the game-winning touchdown had the Colts managed to covert the two-point conversion, but it still ended up being a decent showing from the wideout. He'll continue battling with plenty of other young wide receivers for a final spot on the team's roster.

