Pascal caught five of six targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 win over Houston.

Pascal was wide open in the back corner of the end zone and hauled in what would prove to be the game-winner late in the third quarter. He caught five passes for just the third time this season. The 23-year-old will try to keep the momentum going at home Week 15 against the Cowboys.

