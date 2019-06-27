Pascal took snaps with the starting offense in spring practices, Kevin Bowen of ESPN 1070 The Fan reports.

The Colts were missing T.Y. Hilton (ankle) and easing second-round rookie Parris Campbell into the offense. Despite making some noise late last season, Pascal is unlikely to land any higher than fourth or fifth on the depth chart, presumably serving as outside depth behind Hilton and Devin Funchess. The 24-year-old Pascal may even need to battle for his roster spot, with competition from Daurice Fountain, Marcus Johnson, Deon Cain (knee) and a slew of undrafted players.