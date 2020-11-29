Pascal (knee/foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

The Colts listed Pascal as a non-participant on their first two practice reports of the week before he was able to get back on the field Friday as a limited participant. The Indianapolis coaching and training staffs were apparently satisfied with how Pascal looked during that session, so he should be on track to fill his normal starting role in the team's receiving corps. Pascal has been consistent -- if unspectacular -- over the past five games, finishing with between three and five receptions and 33 and 54 receiving yards in each contest.