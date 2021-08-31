Pascal (undisclosed) should be eligible for activation from the reserve/COVID-19 list after five days, as long as he remains asymptomatic and continues to return negative tests, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pascal, quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), and center Ryan Kelly (undisclosed) are all considered close contacts of a Colts' staff member who tested positive. Pascal will be forced to miss a handful of practices, but as long as they continue to pass through the league's health and safety protocols without setbacks, he and his teammates should be back in action well before Sept. 12's season opener against Seattle. Given that T.Y. Hilton (neck) is expected to miss multiple weeks, Pascal looks destined for an increased role in Indianapolis' passing game alongside Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell.