Colts' Zach Pascal: Should help fill in for Hilton
Pascal is expected to step in as the Colts' No. 1 wideout Sunday in Pittsburgh after coach Frank Reich said that T.Y. Hilton (calf) could be sidelined for three weeks, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Over the six games he's played this season, Hilton averaged 5.3 receptions, 60 yards and 7.6 targets per contest while scoring five times. Pascal shouldn't be expected to match that volume or efficiency, but he'll nonetheless be in store for more consistent involvement in the passing game as the Colts look to replace their top option. Rather than counting on Pascal to act as a 1-for-1 replacement for Hilton, the Colts will likely turn to multiple pass catchers to step up their production in the next few weeks. Along with Pascal, young receivers Deon Cain and Parris Campbell are expected to benefit from mild bumps in playing time and targets while Hilton is sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, latest news with Hilton out
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.