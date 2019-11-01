Pascal is expected to step in as the Colts' No. 1 wideout Sunday in Pittsburgh after coach Frank Reich said that T.Y. Hilton (calf) could be sidelined for three weeks, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Over the six games he's played this season, Hilton averaged 5.3 receptions, 60 yards and 7.6 targets per contest while scoring five times. Pascal shouldn't be expected to match that volume or efficiency, but he'll nonetheless be in store for more consistent involvement in the passing game as the Colts look to replace their top option. Rather than counting on Pascal to act as a 1-for-1 replacement for Hilton, the Colts will likely turn to multiple pass catchers to step up their production in the next few weeks. Along with Pascal, young receivers Deon Cain and Parris Campbell are expected to benefit from mild bumps in playing time and targets while Hilton is sidelined.