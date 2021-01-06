Pascal secured two of four targets for 41 yards during Week 17's 28-14 win over the Jaguars.

Pascal wasn't able to maintain his two-game scoring streak Week 17, but he did once again log an impressive average catch distance (20.5). The 26-year-old caught 44 of 71 targets for 629 yards and five touchdowns across 16 regular-season games in 2020, a nearly identical replication of his 2019 statline. He'll continue operating in a starting role alongside T.Y. Hilton and Michael Pittman during Saturday's wild-card matchup in Buffalo.