Pascal (knee) is officially questionable for Saturday's wild-card contest against he Texans.

Pascal has increased his participation in practice each day this week, so he's certainly trending in the right direction for the game. Official word on his status likely won't arrive until inactives surface Saturday, but the wideout is an afterthought for most playoff pools with just 27 total grabs over 16 games this season.

