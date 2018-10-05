Pascal had one reception for 12 yards on seven targets in Thursday's loss at New England. He misplayed one pass that bounced off his hands and ended up as an interception.

Pascal was in a good spot to earn a bigger role in the Indy passing game with T.Y. Hilton out, but he struggled with a key misplay (essentially a game-ending interception) and failing to bring down several makeable catches. He could get pushed aside in favor of Marcus Johnson or even more tight end usage after an ugly performance.