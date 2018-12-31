Pascal (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Tennessee.

Likewise for fellow wide receivers T.Y. Hilton (ankle) and Dontrelle Inman (shoulder), providing healthy competition for targets in the must-win situation. While earning at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps the past four games, Pascal has reeled in 11 of 17 passes for 137 yards and one TD. However, in his previous matchup with the Titans in Week 11, he posted just one catch (on one target) for 11 yards.

More News
Our Latest Stories