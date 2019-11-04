Pascal recorded five receptions on six targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Steelers.

Pascal entered the game among a committee of receivers that hoped to replace T.Y. Hilton's (calf) production. He did so successfully, leading the team in targets, receptions and yards. In the process, he showed rapport with both Jacoby Brissett (knee) and Brian Hoyer, a performance highlighted by a 14-yard score late in the second quarter. However, he also connected for long receptions of 17, 18 and 19 yards to turn in his second-highest yardage total of the season. While Pascal has seen inconsistent volume throughout the campaign, he should be among the top Colts' receivers so long as Hilton remains sidelined.