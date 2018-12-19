Pascal caught one of two targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 23-0 win over Dallas.

Pascal fell back to earth Sunday after a five-catch Week 14 performance. The first-year target looked like an effective underneath option early in the season, but he fell off right about when tight end Jack Doyle returned in late October. Since Week 6, Pascal has caught more than one pass in a game just once. The Colts are hot right now, but Pascal hasn't been a big part of it. Sunday offers a tough matchup against a Giants defense that ranks in the top half of the league against the pass.