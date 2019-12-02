Pascal hauled in seven of his 10 targets for 109 yards in the team's Week 13 loss to the Titans.

Pascal leapt up the depth chart with T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) both ruled out prior to the game. However, only more targets were funneled to him when Chester Rogers (knee) exited the game after just two plays. Pascal took advantage by recording several big plays -- including three receptions of 20 yards or more and another that went for 19 yards. Pascal has shown flashes of brilliance without other key Colts' offensive weapons around, so his outlook for Week 14 against the Buccaneers will likely depend on the health of Hilton, Campbell and Rogers.