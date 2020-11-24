Pascal caught all three of his targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 34-31 win over the Packers.

The three receptions actually tied-second on the team, with quarterback Philip Rivers completing passes to 11 different receivers during the contest. Pascal's 54 receiving yards also ranked second on the team, trailing only Michael Pittman. Pascal is averaging 3.8 catches for 48 yards over the past five games, but his fantasy value is limited with only one touchdown during that stretch.