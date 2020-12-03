Pascal (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Pascal was listed as questionable before avoiding the inactive list ahead of last week's loss to the Titans, but he looks poised to enter Sunday's game in Houston without an injury designation at all. The starting wideout has drawn multiple targets in each of the Colts' 11 games to date, but he's yet to produce an eye-popping line in any of those outings, topping out at five receptions, 58 receiving yards and one touchdown in any given week.