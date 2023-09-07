Moss (arm) remained limited at practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Bowen previously noted that Moss -- who is bouncing back from a broken arm -- was able to take some contact during Thursday's session, but unless the running back practices fully Friday, he figures to approach Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a Week 1 injury designation. In the event that Moss is cleared to play this weekend, he could begin the season as part of a backfield time-share that would also include Deon Jackson and Evan Hull.