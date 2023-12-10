Moss rushed 13 times for 28 yards and secured four of eight targets for 28 yards in the Colts' 34-14 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Moss once again handled a bulk of the Colts' work in the ground game, although the flow of the contest eventually turned firmly toward the pass as far as Indianapolis was concerned. Moss found running room extremely hard to come by despite the favorable on-paper matchup, and the fact 12 of his yards came on one carry underscores how difficult an afternoon it was. Moss did partly make up for the lackluster rushing production with a busy day through the air, but he'll aim to atone in a Week 15 Saturday afternoon home matchup against the inconsistent Steelers run defense.