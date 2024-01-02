Moss (forearm) was limited at Tuesday's walkthrough.

Moss hasn't logged much on-field work and also missed the Colts' last two games due to a right forearm injury. For a second week in a row, though, he's being listed as limited on the first practice report of the week. During Week 17 prep, he ended it with a DNP before the team ruled him out for this past Sunday's game against the Raiders. As a result, Moss may need to maintain limited listings all of this week or even log a full session in order to put himself in a position to play in Saturday's season finale versus the Texans.