Moss rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for eight yards in the Colts' 38-27 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Moss logged only one fewer carry than Jonathan Taylor, and both backs surprisingly found plenty of running room against the Saints' typically stout defense. Moss also scored his fourth touchdown in the last three games on a one-yard rush in the second quarter, making it a highly efficient afternoon. Moss figures to continue operating in a nearly even timeshare with Taylor on the road in a favorable matchup against the Panthers in Week 9.