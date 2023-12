Moss (forearm) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Moss didn't practice at all last week before being ruled out for this past Sunday's loss to the Falcons. With a listed limited participation level in Wednesday's walk-through, it appears as though Moss has a chance to return to action this weekend against the Raiders. If he does, he'll rejoin a Colts' backfield that welcomed Jonathan Taylor back to the mix in Week 16.